Carlos Acosta-Aguilera

Carlos Acosta-Aguilera, 63, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen; three children, Xiomara Acosta de Gailardo and Marwin and Henry Acosta; five siblings, Margarita and Fernando Acosta and Sonia, Rene and Raul Aguilera; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be noon to 10 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



