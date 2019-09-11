|
Carlos Short
Memorial service for Carlos J. Short, 82, formerly of Muldrow, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at East Side Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Keota to Emma Gean (Chambers) Short and Carl Short. He passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was married to Colleen (Dunkin) Short on May 25, 1957, in Stigler. Mr. Short was in the grocery business for a number of years and a cattle rancher. He was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors are his wife, Colleen of the home; a daughter, Sherry Short Jones and Steve of Fort Smith Smith; three sons, Steve Short and Cindy of Muldrow, Jim Short and Robbie of Muldrow and Greg Short and Mary of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Mott and Dale of Sallisaw; two brothers, Bobby Short and Sandra of Kibler and Jerry Short and Debbie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Chris Jones, Chris Short, Beau Short, Avery Short, Brad Short, Brandon Short and Brooke Hyde.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019