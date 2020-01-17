|
|
Carlton Robinson
Clyde Carlton Robinson, who resided in Paris, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Paris. He was born May 24, 1938, in Delaware, Ark., to the late Clyde Wayne Robinson and Ruth Farnam Robinson. He was 81 years old. Carlton was a retired truck driver. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert Robinson and J.T. Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elwanda (Parsons) Robinson; a daughter, Carla Dickerson and husband Doug of Ozark; a son, Marty Joe Robinson of Paris; two sisters, Margaret Via and Shirley Denny, both of Dardanelle; and a grandson, Carson Dickerson.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Graves Cemetery in Delaware, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Carson Dickerson, Larry White, Ronnie Watson, Mike Pettigrew, Doug Dickerson and Donnie Reed.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 18, 2020