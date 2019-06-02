|
Carmella Gregory
Carmella I. Gregory, 77, of Alma passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker. She attended Highway 71 Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Dyer and Elizabeth (Carson) Dyer; and three brothers, Alvis Dyer, Luther Dyer and Benjamin Dyer.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Highway 71 Freewill Baptist Church in Alma with burial at Peters Cemetery, north of Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors are three sons, Allen Gregory and Richard Gregory, both of Van Buren, and Ray Gregory of Uniontown; three sisters, Brenda Smulcer of Kansas City and Sarah Mitchelle and Peggy Carter, both of Alma; two brothers, Robert Dyer of Van Buren and John Dyer of Rudy; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be William Dodd, Robert Dyer Jr., Kevin Mitchelle, Steven Mitchelle, Nathan Gregory and Caleb Gregory.
Honorary pallbearers are J.L. Carter and Scott Dyer.
The family will visit with friends and relatives 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 US-64 East, Alma.
Published in Times Record on June 3, 2019