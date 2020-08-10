1/
Carmen Coy
Carmen Arizona (Mesa) Coy, 54, of Vian died Aug. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Brushy Lake Park Pavillion in Sallisaw. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; two daughters, Trena Hodge and Tiana Coy; a son, Jack Hodge; a sister, Rose Mesa; three brothers, Conrad, Eddie and Tim Mesa; and five grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
