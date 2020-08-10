Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmen Coy

Carmen Arizona (Mesa) Coy, 54, of Vian died Aug. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Brushy Lake Park Pavillion in Sallisaw. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Terry; two daughters, Trena Hodge and Tiana Coy; a son, Jack Hodge; a sister, Rose Mesa; three brothers, Conrad, Eddie and Tim Mesa; and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store