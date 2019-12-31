Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Dorris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Dorris


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Dorris Obituary
Carol Dorris
Carol Ann (Holbrook) Dorris, 76, passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, at her home in Oklahoma City after a lengthy illness. She was born March 10, 1943, in LaGrange. She grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. She was a Baptist and attended Ouchita Baptist University for one year.
Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Woodson W. and Irene Holbrook.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George; two sons, Blair H. Ward of Enterprise, Ala., and Michael A. Dorris of Oklahoma City; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Ford Funeral Service Candlewood Chapel in Midwest City, Okla. with the Rev. Richard Maness officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family wishes to thank all of the medical personnel who treated her these past years, Emerald Hospice of Edmond, Okla., and Synergy Home Care.
She was four of the most wonderful things a woman can be — a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a Christian.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -