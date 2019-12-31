|
|
Carol Dorris
Carol Ann (Holbrook) Dorris, 76, passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, at her home in Oklahoma City after a lengthy illness. She was born March 10, 1943, in LaGrange. She grew up in Mansfield and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. She was a Baptist and attended Ouchita Baptist University for one year.
Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Woodson W. and Irene Holbrook.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George; two sons, Blair H. Ward of Enterprise, Ala., and Michael A. Dorris of Oklahoma City; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Ford Funeral Service Candlewood Chapel in Midwest City, Okla. with the Rev. Richard Maness officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family wishes to thank all of the medical personnel who treated her these past years, Emerald Hospice of Edmond, Okla., and Synergy Home Care.
She was four of the most wonderful things a woman can be — a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a Christian.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020