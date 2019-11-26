|
Carol Haas
Carol D. Haas, age 83, of Fruitland Park, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born in Caldwell, Kan., and raised in Renfro, Okla. She resided in Van Buren from 1970-2002. Carol worked as a computer programmer at Hiram Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Mary Hawthorne.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bradford N. Haas; a daughter, Nancy Bromell; a son, Mark (Liesl) Haas; three grandchildren, Brian Bromell, David Haas and Lucas Haas; a brother, Newton Hawthorne; and a sister, Vicki Pontecorvo.
Carol and Brad retired to Florida. Carol loved quilting and won awards for her passion.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fla.. Interment will be private in Wichita, Kan.
Online condolences may be shared at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019