Carol Henson
Carol Jean Franklin Henson died Aug. 8, 2019, at a nursing home in Rogers. She was born March 23, 1944, in Fort Smith to C.J. and Imogene Franklin. She graduated from Van Buren High School class of 1962. Carol was a member of First Baptist Church in Rogers. She worked as an administrative assistant for Fort Smith Housing Authority and Western Arkansas Employment Development Agency.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Kerry Garner of Van Buren.
She is survived by her son, Rusty Menke and wife Amy of Rogers; her sister, Jane Garner of Van Buren; and three grandchildren, Rodney, Colby and Abery.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, with visitation to following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.
Condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019