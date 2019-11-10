Home

Carol McDonald Obituary
Carol McDonald
Frances Carol McDonald, who resided in Bloomer, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in San Jose, Calif., to the late Marian Jack Bledsoe and Lucille (Hill) Bledsoe. She was 73 years old. Carol was a retired cosmetologist and a caretaker.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Daymond McDonald; two sons, Dwayne McDonald and wife Vickey and Dwight McDonald, both of Bloomer; a brother, Rudy Bledsoe and wife Ada of California; a sister, Renee Minners of Califorina; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Tyler, Daniel, Shawna and R.C.; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Revs. J.L. Bonds and James Hill officiating. Burial will be at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Adam Elliott, Ralph Trusty, Rick Lane, Marvin Garren, Chris Garren and Tyler McDonald.
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019
