|
|
|
Carol Oliver
Carol Ann Oliver, 48, of Heavener died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Assembly of God Church in Howe with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; three daughters, Chantillie and Nicole Oliver and Jessica Oldaker; two sons, Michael Oliver and Colton Jones; her mother, Aline Taylor-Linson; her father, Charles Marler; three brothers, Carl and Corey Marler and Darrel Humphreys; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020