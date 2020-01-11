Home

Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
For more information about
Carol Oliver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Howe Assembly of God
Howe, OK
1971 - 2020
Carol Oliver Obituary
Carol Oliver
Carol Ann Oliver, 48, of Heavener died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Assembly of God Church in Howe with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; three daughters, Chantillie and Nicole Oliver and Jessica Oldaker; two sons, Michael Oliver and Colton Jones; her mother, Aline Taylor-Linson; her father, Charles Marler; three brothers, Carl and Corey Marler and Darrel Humphreys; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
