Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1951 - 2019
Carol Resch Obituary
Carol Resch
Carol Resch 68, of Pocola passed away June 5, 2019. She was born May 21, 1951, in Fort Smith to Willie Resch and Cecil Brewer Resch.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Flora King.
She is survived by three sisters, Nellie Higgins (Gene) of Spiro, Daisy Davis (Veachel) of Spiro and Marilyn Cothran (Paul) of Port St. Joe, Fla.; brother, Leon Resch (Shirley) of Pocola; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and -nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
