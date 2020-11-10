Carol Roland
Carol Marie Roland, 84, of Kemp, Texas, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Schulter, Okla., to Daniel E. and Verba L. Trout.
She was a retired office manager from Gilker and Jones Law Firm. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved to dance, especially at the Eagles Club in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Louis Roland; a sister, Barbara A. Lough; a brother-in-law, Raymond Lough; and two stepdaughters, Marilyn J. Roland and Sharon K. Hampton.
She is survived by a stepson, Joe D. Roland of Springdale; two brothers, Daniel J. Trout of Kemp and Larry K. Trout of Los Angeles; a niece, Ann Marie Thompson of Mabank, Texas; and three nephews, Daniel John Trout Jr. of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Stuart S. Lough of Sand Springs, Okla., and Gregory K. Lough of Antlers, Okla.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Woodlawn Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jen's Kitty Rehab, 3123 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, AR 72901, or online at JensKittyRehab.com
