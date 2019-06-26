|
Carol Trammell
Carol June (Darling) Trammell, 85, of Oklahoma City died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Gillioz of New York, Ruth Smith of Oklahoma City, Karen Shamblin of Wichita, Kan., and Patsy Haynes of Tulsa; a son, Robert Taylor; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
