1/
Carol Waters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Waters
Carol Sue Waters, 71, of Muldrow died July 10, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by two daughters, Quoya and Mecha Waters; her mother, Margaret Lee; and three sisters, Kay Reynolds, Melinda Vaughan and Gina Cates.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved