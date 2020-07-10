Carol Waters

Carol Sue Waters, 71, of Muldrow died July 10, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by two daughters, Quoya and Mecha Waters; her mother, Margaret Lee; and three sisters, Kay Reynolds, Melinda Vaughan and Gina Cates.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



