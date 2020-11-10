Carole Couch

Carole Ann Couch, 77, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Downey, Calif., to Carol and Doris (Van Geem) Allison.

Carole was of the Christian faith. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet.

She is survived by a daughter, Brandi Hutson of Waldron; two sons, Brian Couch of Buena Park, Calif.,, and Brent Couch of Prosper, Texas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.



