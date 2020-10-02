Carole Johnson
Carole J. Johnson, 76, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 7, 1944, to Fred Birdwell Sr. and Hazel Baxter Birdwell.
Carole was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She was the first to graduate from Westark Community College as a nuclear medicine technologist. She worked at Sparks Hospital for over 30 years, until her retirement. She loved to sew, quilt and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Johnson; two daughters, Angela McEvoy and husband Terrance of Van Buren and Kristy McWater and husband Shane of Friendswood, Texas; four grandchildren, Brick and Blake Wasson, both of Van Buren, and Madeline and Andrew McWater, both of Friendswood, Texas; a sister, Gail Stephens and husband Gene of Bluffton, S.C.; and a brother, Fred Birdwell Jr. and wife Jackie of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
