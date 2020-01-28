Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Blackjack Cemetery
Muldrow, AR
Carolin Prescott


1944 - 2020
Carolin Prescott Obituary
Carolin Prescott
Carolin Sue Prescott, 75, of Roland passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born June 6, 1944, in Muldrow to the late Paul and Louise (Rogers) Coker. She formerly worked for Second Time Around Consignment Shop. She was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Prescott of the home; a son, Roger Prescott and wife Mai of Roland; two brothers, Buddy Coker and wife Shirley and Pat Coker and wife Vickie, both of Muldrow; and two sisters, Paula Coan and husband Ricky of Muldrow and Gaye Brannon and husband Jody of Gans.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020
