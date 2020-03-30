Home

Caroline Theis


1930 - 2020
Caroline Theis Obituary
Caroline Theis
Caroline Ann Theis, 89, of Fort Smith passed from this life on March 28, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Fort Smith to the late Walter and Mary Jobe Stouffer Sr. Caroline was a homemaker and a member of Healing Place Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Michael Theis Sr.; a daughter, Deborah Le; a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Mauera Bato; as well as eight brothers and sisters.
Caroline is survived by two daughters, Victoria Theis Warboys of Fort Smith and Elizabeth Theis Hudson of Greenwood; a son, James Theis Jr. of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Melinda Hyatt Branum, Leonard "Chuck" Hyatt Jr., Randall English, Jonathan Bato and Michael Santiago; and a great-granddaughter, Brittany Branum.
Private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2020
