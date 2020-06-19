Carolyn Bell

Carolyn Jane Bell, 79, of Ozark, Mo., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1941, in Elkhorn, Wis., the daughter of Adrian and Mary (Bauermann) Ague. She was united in marriage to Gary J. Bell on Sept. 24, 1965, in Poteau. Along with Gary, Carolyn owned Bell Trucking in Van Buren and BELCOR Trucking in Springfield, Mo., for over 40 years.

Carolyn was a kind and generous person with many wonderful, lifelong friends. She truly loved her life and enjoyed the simple pleasures most of all. Her kindness and beautiful spirit will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Vint Wayne Bell; and a sister, Mary (Wilbert) Shimoda of Fort Collins, Colo.

She is survived by five children, Debbie Patrylick of Benbrook, Texas, Carrie Putnam of Austin, Texas, Vicki Perkins (Charley) of Springfield, Mo., Steve Bell (Tina) of Nixa, Mo., and Shanda Louzader (Cliff) of Medina Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betsy (Jerry) Dade of San Dimas, Calif.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Adams Funeral Home, 109 N. Truman Boulevard, Nixa.



