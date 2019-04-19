|
Carolyn Bowden
Carolyn Bowden, 75, of Muldrow died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Earnest; a daughter, LaVonda Corbit of Muldrow; two sons, Earnest and Randy Bowden, both of Muldrow; a sister, Martha Pratt of Muldrow; two brothers, Kenny Watkins of Sallisaw and Freddy Watkins of Roland; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
