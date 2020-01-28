|
|
Carolyn Bowen
Carolyn Janelle Bowen, 90, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born in Havana on Sept. 15, 1929, to Haskell and Willie Wright. She achieved many accomplishments in her life but first and foremost she was a devout Christian who served the Lord and helped others. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. She and her husband, Loyd Wayne, were founding members of what is now Park View Baptist Church.
Her passion was music and she was an accomplished pianist. She and her husband founded the gospel group The Believers in 1968 and sang and performed all over the country for over 30 years. Carolyn was an honorary member of Booneville Rotary Club. She played the piano and served in various capacities for over 50 years.
Carolyn started her employment at ACE Comb at a young age. She and her husband opened Loyd's Food Mart in Booneville and later built East Mart IGA. They also co-owned and operated Quality Discount Furniture in their later years. Carolyn worked as executive secretary for 25 years at Booneville Chamber of Commerce. In 1975, she received the Business and Professional Women's Organization Woman of the Year Award. In 2015, she received the Jeral Hampton Lifetime Achievement Award. She and her husband received a 30 Years of Dedication Award from the Gatemen Quartet.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother-in-law, A.C. Tygart; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Easterling.
She is survived by a sister, Wendy Tygart of Booneville; two nephews, Mike and Sammy Tygart of Olive Branch, Miss., and Phillip and Gayle Tygart of North Little Rock; a niece, Karen Tygart of Booneville; her chosen family, Harold and Janet Heslep of Fort Smith; several great-nephews; and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Reese Davis, Paul Glidewell, Scott VanDevender, Mike Tygart, Phillip Tygart and Jonathan Davis.
Her online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020