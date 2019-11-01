|
Carolyn Brese
Carolyn "Joyce" Brese, 86, of Poteau passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Poteau. Joyce was born March 22, 1933, in Boswell, Okla., to Don and Connie (Hall) Thompson. She was a member of Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau. Joyce received a Distinguished Service Award in 2012 for six decades of service. She taught Sunday school for 50 years and always carried a purse full of candy. Kids of all ages followed her around at church. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Hale Brese (January 2006); a daughter, Susan Kay Brese; a brother, Phillip Thompson; and her parents.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Keith Luton of Howe and Gale and Ward Brown of Poteau; five grandchildren; nine great-grands; a great-great-grand;three sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Brese of Bokchito, Okla., Rose Brese of Owasso, Okla., and Karen Thompson of Bloomfield, N.M. A special thank you to Mandy and David Ollar, her granddaughter and caregivers.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will include David Brese, Louis Gill, John Reed, Jihn Brese, John Boevers and Kenneth Brese.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 2, 2019