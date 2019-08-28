|
|
Carolyn Carter
Carolyn Joyce Carter, of Spiro, Oklahoma was born June 14, 1944, in Maude, Okla., to John and Irene (Barham) Myers. He passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 75. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 4884 and Victory Worship Center in Spiro.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Carter; two sons, Cary Carter and wife Tracey and Eric Carter and wife Joy; brother, Roger Myers and wife Carol; three grandsons, Brent Nichols, Garrett Carter and Cooper Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Myers; and a brother, Dennis Pete Myers.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Bryan Fouts and Mr. David Crow officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Carter, Brent Nichols, Dean Myers, Cody Myers, Bradley Myers and Bryson Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be VFW Post No. 4884 and Auxiliary and Murry Spur Fire Department.
To sign Mrs. Carter's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019