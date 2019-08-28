Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Carter


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Carter Obituary
Carolyn Carter
Carolyn Joyce Carter, of Spiro, Oklahoma was born June 14, 1944, in Maude, Okla., to John and Irene (Barham) Myers. He passed away Aug. 27, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 75. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 4884 and Victory Worship Center in Spiro.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Carter; two sons, Cary Carter and wife Tracey and Eric Carter and wife Joy; brother, Roger Myers and wife Carol; three grandsons, Brent Nichols, Garrett Carter and Cooper Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Myers; and a brother, Dennis Pete Myers.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Victory Worship Center with the Rev. Bryan Fouts and Mr. David Crow officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Carter, Brent Nichols, Dean Myers, Cody Myers, Bradley Myers and Bryson Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be VFW Post No. 4884 and Auxiliary and Murry Spur Fire Department.
To sign Mrs. Carter's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now