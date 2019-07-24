|
Carolyn Davis
Carolyn Crawford Davis departed this life Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Fort Smith, the same city and same hospital in which she was born 81 years before on Dec. 9, 1937, the first child of John and Rebecca Crawford. In the years between those dates, Carolyn added love, light, joy, music and a fair bit of feistiness to a world that needs all those things. Carolyn was a devoted and supportive wife and mother, a fiercely loyal sister and friend and a faithful servant in her church. She was quick with an uplifting word or sometimes a bit of harsh truth if it was needed. She was not afraid to chase a referee on occasion. Love, joy, light, music and feistiness all wrapped up in a small package.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rebecca Crawford; and her brother, Jamie Crawford.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marlin Davis; a son, Monty and Tasha Wilson of Booneville; a daughter, Marla Mullins and Howard of Baton Rouge, La.; her grandchildren, Jacob Carruth and Julia Carruth of Baton Rouge; her sisters, Joanne and James Hatcher and Linda Simon, both of Paris; a brother, John W. Crawford and Kathryn of Arkadelphia; a sister-in-law, Elaine Crawford of Van Buren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted by the Revs. Clyde Vire and Harlin Brewton at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be John Paul Wells, Bently Allen, Mike Core, Gene Davis, Ron Trusty and Ed Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are members of First Baptist Church choir.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evelyn Crowe Mission Offering at First Baptist Church, 311 E. Main St., Paris, AR 72855.
