Carolyn Dwillis
Carolyn June Dwillis, 72, of Shady Point died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Gospel Tabernacle in Poteau. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, John; three daughters, Joyce Lewis of Panama, Yvette Patterson of Shady Point and Carolyn Owen of Deming, N.M.; a son, John Dwillis Jr. of Shady Point; four siblings, Bobbie Deere of Summerfield, Okla., and Debbie Walden of Muskogee, Okla., Neil Walden of Reichert, Okla., and Rick Walden of Liberty; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019