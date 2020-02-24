Home

1950 - 2020
Carolyn Evans Obituary
Carolyn Jo Evans, 69, of Cameron died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Cameron.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hontubby Baptist Church under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
She is survived by a daughter, Erika Evans; four sisters, Peggy Terry, Janis Tucker, Patricia Benson and Virginia Hickman; two brothers, Bobby and Kenneth Benson; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
