Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn James

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn James Obituary
Carolyn James
Carolyn Olivia James, 73, of Fort Smith, passed away May 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Houston to Fred Rincon and Patsi Hughes Rincon. She retired after 18 years from the U.S. Department of Defense Civil Service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Pat Pinnell.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray James; her sisters, Leone Laubach and Harriet Griffith; her brother, Jack Rincon; her son, John Michael Finch (Renee); her daughters, Leslie Janette Maness (Tony) and Donna Alayne Vickery (Casey); her grandchildren, Morgan Franks, Madison Franks, McKenna Lee, Nathan Maness, Brittany Willett, Lindsay Vickery, Kelsey Vickery and Gavin Vickery; and one great-grandson, Rhiatt Escalanta.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Funeral arrangements are by Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now