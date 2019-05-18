|
Carolyn James
Carolyn Olivia James, 73, of Fort Smith, passed away May 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Houston to Fred Rincon and Patsi Hughes Rincon. She retired after 18 years from the U.S. Department of Defense Civil Service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Pat Pinnell.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray James; her sisters, Leone Laubach and Harriet Griffith; her brother, Jack Rincon; her son, John Michael Finch (Renee); her daughters, Leslie Janette Maness (Tony) and Donna Alayne Vickery (Casey); her grandchildren, Morgan Franks, Madison Franks, McKenna Lee, Nathan Maness, Brittany Willett, Lindsay Vickery, Kelsey Vickery and Gavin Vickery; and one great-grandson, Rhiatt Escalanta.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Funeral arrangements are by Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019