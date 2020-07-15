Carolyn James
Carolyn Jo Sammann James joined heaven on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Carolyn was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Slaton, Texas, to Della Mae Schuette Sammann and Walter Theodor Reinhold Sammann. The family lived in Plainview, Texas, until 1952, when they moved to Booneville.
Carolyn attended school in Booneville. She married Andy J. Blythe on April 1, 1955 and on May 17, 1956, she became the proud mother of Randall Bee Blythe. She welcomed her first granddaughter, Drew Elizabeth Blythe, on Oct. 8, 1991 and then five more grandchildren, Walter Hilton Blythe, Meredith Ann James, Brady William James, Lily Gilan James and Ava Grace James. She held many titles over the years, but none more treasured than "Hum," "Meme," and "Grandma." As she said on her 75th birthday while walking in the Paint the Park Pink breast cancer walk, "I believe I was made to be a grandma." She loved her grandchildren with everything she had; she never missing a chance to bake cookies or a cake for them, attend a game, recital or event, or simply just spend a day at home teaching them how to cook, sew, bake and love like she did.
Carolyn married Col. William Gary James on Nov. 18, 1995, in a beautiful ceremony at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Smith. They shared a life full of love, not only for each other and their family, but also for travel. Carolyn and Gary traveled the country together, often taking their grandchildren along. Most frequently, they visited Washington, D.C., to see two of their grandchildren, Lily and Ava. They took regular trips with her sisters and their husbands, Delores and H.B. and Valera and Fred. They visited Niagara Falls, Colorado, New York City, Washington, D.C., and many other places together.
Carolyn had a lengthy and loyal career with City National Bank in Fort Smith. What started as a career as a teller in 1964 grew over the years until she retired as the vice president of loan accounting in 2002. She formed dear friendships with many of her coworkers, including Kay French, Barbara Lynch, Stella Dooly Johnson, Shirley Myers, Christy Wheeler, Larry Smith, Jim Harwood, George Beatty and Gary Newton. As her former supervisor, Larry Smith said, "There are few people you meet in life that makes everyone a better person — I think you're one of them ... You never lost your faith, your character, or your sense of humor."
Carolyn was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church for many years and volunteered frequently for the church. You could often find her baking cookies for bake sales or helping with an event. Her faith was strong and she taught her family the importance of faith no matter the situation.
Throughout her life, she was a loving sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, coworker and friend. Carolyn made everyone she encountered feel loved and she cared for her family and friends with her whole heart. She kept a positive outlook, a friendly smile and a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. She led her family with integrity, love and faith.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Charles Frederick Sammann, who passed away in 1936; her first husband, Andy J. Blythe; and many other family members.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Col. William Gary James; her son, Randall "Randy" Bee Blythe and wife Greta Graves Blythe of Fort Smith; her stepsons, Clifton James and wife Mindy James of Greenwood and Bill James and wife Azeen James of Bethesda, Md.; her sisters, Delores Sammann Griffey (H.B.) of Booneville and Valera Sammann Tate (Fred) of Conway; and her grandchildren, Drew Blythe Simon (Cody) of Little Rock, Walter Hilton Blythe of Fort Smith, Meredith Ann James and Brady Williams James, both of Greenwood, and Lily Gilan James and Ava Grace James, both of Bethesda. She is also survived by her nephews, Gene Kirkendall (Billie), Richard Blythe, Brent Griffey, Bruce Griffey (Dee Dee), John Tate (Mary) and Mike Naranjo; her nieces, Ann Blythe Little, Carla Tate Norris (Jay), Pagelia Ann Rhea and Pamela Rhea; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and loving friends.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital Oncology, Dr. Tony Flippin, Kathy and Sabrina for their wonderful and loving care of Carolyn over the last eight years, as well as Mercy Hospice and Home Health Care for their guidance and care.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at Pine Log Cemetery in Barber, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Walter Hilton Blythe, Brady William James, Cody King Simon, Mike Naranjo, John Tate and Bruce Griffey.
Honorary pallbearers are Kay French, Barbara Lynch, Stella Dooly Johnson, Shirley Myers and Christy Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Greenwood United Methodist Church, 10 W. Denver St., Greenwood, AR 72936.
