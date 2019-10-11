Home

Carolyn Pirpich Obituary
Carolyn Pirpich
Carolyn "Sissy" Ann Pirpich, 77, of Huntington passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was a Christian and a longtime resident of Huntington. Sissy deeply cherished her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a wonderful homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Alan Pirpich; her parents, Jack and Lois Cherry; and a granddaughter, Logan Ann Pirpich.
She is survived by her husband of 58 of years, Gerald of the home; two sons, Jackie Pirpich of Fort Smith and Bruce Pirpich of Garland, Texas; four grandchildren, Mandy Roy and husband Ash of Fort Smith, James Pirpich of Arlington, Texas, Allison Pirpich of New York City, N.Y., and Gunnar Pirpich of Poteau; and a great-grandson, Rome Axl Roy of Fort Smith; along with many friends.
Sissy was the heart of the Pirpich family and will be sincerely missed by her loving family, her devoted friends and all the wonderful individuals who knew and loved her.
A private service was held for her Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Arrangements were under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019
