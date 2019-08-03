|
|
Carolyn Thompson
Carolyn Thompson, 72, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to the late Edward and Imajean Wisdom. She was a retired billing clerk and loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; two daughters, Melissa Loa of North Little Rock and Pamela Silcox of Van Buren; two sons, Darren Coil of Fort Worth, Texas, and Richard Thompson Jr. of Salida, Calif.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation online at www.msfocus.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019