Carolyn Townsend

Carolyn S. Townsend, 74, of Muldrow died Oct. 25, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert; a daughter, Amanda Cantrell; two sons, David and Johnathan Townsend; a sister, Janice Batt; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



