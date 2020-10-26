1/
Carolyn Townsend
Carolyn S. Townsend, 74, of Muldrow died Oct. 25, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert; a daughter, Amanda Cantrell; two sons, David and Johnathan Townsend; a sister, Janice Batt; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
