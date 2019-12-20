|
|
Carolyn White
Carolyn White, 73, of Alma passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Big Dixie to the late William and Ruby Cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Don White.
She is survived by four daughters, Rose Lowman of Texas, Ruth Langley of Van Buren, Ruby Gierach of Bryant and Evelyn Mitchael of Augusta; a son, Richard Taylor of Rudy; four sisters, Frances Cluck of Chester, Joann Lewis of Alma, Joyce Lewis of Dyer and Ruby Sherrod of Alma; a brother, Felix Castillo of Alma; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Pope Cemetery Arbor in the Graphic community, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Terry Taylor, Bobby Taylor, Richard Taylor, Josh Langley, Scott Gierach and Matt Collins.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019