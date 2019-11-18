|
Carolyn Williams
Carolyn Sue Patten Williams, 76, of Morrilton peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Bethlehem in Johnson County, the third daughter of Carl and Lillian Day Patten. She was a 1960 graduate of Clarksville High School and a 1964 graduate of College of the Ozarks, now University of the Ozarks, in Clarksville. She received her master's degree in 1969 from State College of Arkansas, now University of Central Arkansas, in Conway. A former educator, she taught school in Fort Smith, Marianna and Morrilton and also served as a history professor at State College of Arkansas. She also worked for the City of Morrilton as a grant writer during the administration of Mayor Thomas Hickey. Along with her husband Harley A. Williams, she owned and operated a successful rental property business. In addition, she and her husband were the builders and original owners and operators of the Super 8 Motel in Morrilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patsy Nichols Dodson and Betty Dennis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Harley A. Williams; a son, Wes Williams of Morrilton; three nephews, Alan Nichols, Gary Nichols and Jeff Nichols; two nieces, Glenda Gail Owens and Sandy Haubert; several great-nephews and -nieces and great-great-nephews and -nieces; and a multitude of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hardwicke Funeral Home in Clarksville with Burnett King officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Alan Nichols, Gary Nichols, Jeff Nichols, Brian Ross, Steve Owens and John Haubert.
Honorary pallbearers are Homer Askins, Tom Nowotny, Jerry Scoggins, Fred Johnson, Dr. Peter Post, Denis Drilling, Mark Drilling, David Drilling, Jon Drilling, John Fresneda and Ken Fresneda.
Although it was Carolyn's wishes to have her services in her hometown of Clarksville, a local celebration of life reception in honor of her life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Plumer Hall, 200 West Church St., Plumerville. Friends and family from everywhere are welcome at all services.
The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation and thanks to the following: Dr. Peter Post and the nurses and staff of Morrilton Medical Clinic; Dr. Parker Norris, Dr. Muhammad Nazir and Dr. Ladly Abraham; and the nurses and staff at Conway Baptist Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 426, Morrilton, AR 72110.
Her online guestbook is available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019