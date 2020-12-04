Carri Reddoch

Carrie Lee Reddoch, age 63, of Greenwood passed away Nov. 24, 2020. She was born March 28, 1957, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix to Jakie Lee and Dorthy Reddoch. She was named after her grandmother Carrie Lee Reddoch Kinser and bore a striking resemblance to her.

She was an avid lover of music of all genres and a talented musician. One of Carrie's many musical accomplishments was playing in concert with Carmen. Carrie loved playing and listening to music with family and friends. Growing up, she was in a family singing group that was featured on the Arizona news. One family memory is when she sneaked on stage, unbeknownst to her mother, with rings on every finger. This spoke to Carrie's passion for flare and bling.

She was known by her family and friends for her sense of humor and heart of gold. Carrie, as quoted by one family member, "would give you the shirt off her own back." She never met a stranger and loved meeting new people. She also loved nature and animals. She really wanted her sister-in-law to meet the neighbor's cows that she loved to watch in the mornings. Carrie also loved learning, which was evidenced by her many degrees and careers. She loved her country and was proud to be the mother of a military man.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Reddoch.

Carrie is survived by two children, four grandchildren and many family and friends.

Private memorial service for immediate family will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



