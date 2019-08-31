Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Carrie Sengel Obituary
Carrie Sengel
Carrie Lynn Sengel, 45, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Oct. 27, 1973, in Fort Smith to John and Nettie (Harris) Sherrell. She was a graduate of Southside High School and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Carrie was employed at ArcBest, where she worked in the U-Pack Division. She was formerly a frequent substitute teacher for Fort Smith Public Schools. She was a volunteer at the Children's Emergency Shelter and a member of the Junior League of Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nettie Sherrell; and a brother, Kendall Sherrell.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Sydney Sengel; a son, Sawyer Sengel; her father, John Sherrell; her companion, Ted Sexton; and a sister, Carla Mattas, all of Fort Smith; an uncle, four aunts; and many cousins. Carrie will be dearly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Carrie was an animal lover, please make memorials to Kitties & Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite #100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019
