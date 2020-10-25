Carrol Ison
Carrol Joan (Horn) Ison of Greenwood, formerly of Waldron, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. Carrol was born Sept. 24,1943, to Ule Horn and Gean (Lawson) Horn, in Waldron.
Carrol was married to her husband, Preston Ison for 48 years. They would have celebrated another year together on Nov. 11. Carrol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Horn; and sister-in-law, Deloras Horn.
Carrol was the quiet one of the family but always called to check on those that she hadn't heard from recently. After graduating from Waldron High School she attended Draughon's Business School in Tulsa and worked as a secretary for many years. She loved spending time with all of her family; including her siblings, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her extended family. Carrol is remembered to be gentle, kind and friendly to all she met. This resulted in a large circle of friends. Carrol loved listening to country music and bluegrass, especially at Turkey Track. She loved to read, go shopping and visit casinos. Carrol was a great cook, she learned from her mother. She also loved to travel with both family and friends. Carrol was an animal lover, especially her cats, Peanut and Kitty-Kitty. The memories made with her loved ones will forever be treasured by each of them.
Carrol leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Preston; sister, Denise Nutley and husband Tim; brother, Randy Horn and Paula; brother, Darrell Horn; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews. Carrol will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives were impacted by her holding them dear to her heart.
Carrol's graveside memorial life celebration will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Duncan Cemetery Pavillion in Waldron, with Rev. Pat Ray Biggs officiating. Arrangements and cremation are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of remembrance for Carrol's family by visiting: www.heritagememorialfh.com
During these trying and difficult times, we must follow guidelines stopping the spread of the Coronavirus. Family and friends that do attend the service must wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6-feet apart.