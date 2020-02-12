|
Carroll Elmore
Carroll Wayne Elmore, 66, of Huntington passed away Jan. 30, 2020. He was born March 13, 1953, in Mansfieldto the late Hobert and June (Pettus) Elmore. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family and close friends. He retired from his own oak furniture business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kendra (Sanderson) Elmore; and two brothers, Kenneth Elmore and Hurley Elmore.
Carroll Wayne is survived by two daughters, Kara (Elmore) Massey of Paris and Kasha (Elmore) Samuels and husband Dustin Samuels of Farmington; four grandchildren, Johnathon, Kaylee and A.J. Massey and Kenzie Samuels; four brothers, Gerald Elmore, Don Elmore, Ronnie Elmore and Jackie Elmore; three sisters, Delpha McConnell, Virginia Eckles and Teresa Clark; and many other family and friends.
Graveside memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Union Ridge Cemetery in Dayton. Cremation is under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020