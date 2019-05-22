|
Carroll Williams
Carroll B. Williams, 88, of Fort Smith, passed from this life May 21, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Morrilton. Carroll retired from the U.S. Army as chief warrant officer, serving during the Korean War and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. During his time in the Army, Carroll was awarded the Bronze Medal. Carroll was a generous man and a devout Christian, being a longtime member of Harvest Time Church and very active with the Golden Harvesters. Carroll was also active in the Masons.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandy Burns; eight grandchildren, Charity Burr, Merideth Burns and Justin Burns, Charles Scott III, Benjamin Scott, Derek Scott, Corey Scott and Tara Scott; as well as many great-grandchildren.
Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Harvest Time Church. Burial with U.S. Army honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Wolf Cemetery in Oppelo.
The family will greet friends during the hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019