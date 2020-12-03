Carson Rowe
Carson O. Rowe, 84, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care. He was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Vigo County, Ind., to Hershel Rowe and Essie Winn Rowe,
Carson worked in the maintenance department at Chesty Foods and was a member of Teamsters Local No. 135.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine South Rowe, who passed away Aug. 2, 2008; two children, David W. Rowe and Debbie Whitt; and eight siblings, Sandra Lou Rowe, Madonna Enyert, Florence Mae Alexander, Myrtle Welch, Harold Rowe, Cary Rowe, Hershel Rowe Jr., Eugene Rowe and Charlie Rowe.
He is survived by five children, Melody S. Jones, Linda L. Rogers, Michael L. Rowe, Carson Randy Rowe and Jonathan Scott Rowe; a brother, Allen Rowe; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home in Terre Haute with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com
.