1/1
Carson Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carson Rowe
Carson O. Rowe, 84, of Terre Haute, Ind., formerly of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care. He was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Vigo County, Ind., to Hershel Rowe and Essie Winn Rowe,
Carson worked in the maintenance department at Chesty Foods and was a member of Teamsters Local No. 135.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine South Rowe, who passed away Aug. 2, 2008; two children, David W. Rowe and Debbie Whitt; and eight siblings, Sandra Lou Rowe, Madonna Enyert, Florence Mae Alexander, Myrtle Welch, Harold Rowe, Cary Rowe, Hershel Rowe Jr., Eugene Rowe and Charlie Rowe.
He is survived by five children, Melody S. Jones, Linda L. Rogers, Michael L. Rowe, Carson Randy Rowe and Jonathan Scott Rowe; a brother, Allen Rowe; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home in Terre Haute with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
220 N 3Rd St
West Terre Haute, IN 47885
(812) 533-3324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzpatrick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved