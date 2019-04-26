|
Carthal McGrew
Carthal "Corky" Eugene McGrew, who resided in Van Buren, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 25, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Miles E. McGrew, Jr. and Patsy Ann Tuey McGrew. He was 63 years old. Corky worked at Trane in Fort Smith. He served six years in the Arkansas Air National Guard and was a member of Knights of Columbus and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren, with Father Rick Hobbs officiating.
He is survived by his sister, Teresa Kuykendall and husband Bill of Henderson, Texas; and two brothers, Danny McGrew and wife Lana of Fort Smith and Miles "Butch" McGrew and wife Joyce of Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1025 Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Heart of Hospice for the love and care given to Carthal "Corky" McGrew.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019