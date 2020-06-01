Cary Mathews
Cary Mathews
Cary Mathews, 63, formerly of Rogers, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Jennifer Lombard and Julianne Donathan; a son, Jeremey Mathews; his mother, Twilla Mathews; a sister, Debbie McClendon; and three grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
