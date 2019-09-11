|
Casandra Marvin
Casandra Marvin, known to the Mulberry community as "Nannie," passed this life Sept. 7, 2019. She was 77 years of age. Nannie was born in Mulberry on Nov. 5, 1941, and spent her entire life residing in Mulberry. Nannie spent her entire adult life operating an in-home daycare. She has cared for literally hundreds of children in the Mulberry community. She was a longtime member of First Assembly of God Church in Mulberry and served there in many capacities, including several years as the music director. In years past, when she was able, she participated in her favorite sport — tennis. She fondly spoke of those days and the many friends she played with.
Nannie was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Dibrell Marvin of Mulberry; two brothers, Joe of Mulberry and Jerry of Oklahoma; and a nephew, Dan Marvin of Little Rock.
Nannie is survived by two brothers, David Marvin and wife Shirley of Mulberry and Mike Marvin and wife Cindy of Jacksonville. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeff Marvin and wife Mary of Mulberry, Melony Harris and companion Phillip Miller of Mulberry, Jennifer Renfro and companion Derrick Clarke of Fort Smith, Drew Marvin of Jacksonville and Debbie Jordan and Randy Marvin, both of California; and great-nieces and -nephews, Dustin Marvin, Kelsey Fisher, Trevor Marvin, Brycen Marvin, Tristan Harris, Lindsay Marciano, Devon Renfro, Taylor Pearson, Drevyn Clarke, Daevlyn Clarke, Cori Jo Jordan and Avery Marvin. Nannie also leaves behind other family and a host of friends, including two special friends, Judy Weese and husband David of Alma and Tammy Bowman and husband David of Fort Smith.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Mulberry. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. A private committal of ashes will be held at a later date at New Cemetery in Mulberry.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital online at [email protected]
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019