McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Cassie Lawson


1975 - 2019
Cassie Lawson Obituary
Cassie Lawson
Cassie Lee Lawson, 44, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1975, to Doug and Sissy Garr in Fort Smith. She graduated from Greenwood High School, attended the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, graduated from Arkansas Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree and from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Cassie was a Christian, a member of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, actively involved in her children's school activities and loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Alivia and Aleigh Lawson of the home; her parents, Doug and Sissy Garr of Van Buren; her sister, Kim Nicodemus of Rogers; her fiancé, Warren Harrison of Van Buren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Willy Berry and Juanita and Lester Garr; her brother, Paul Martin; and her uncle, Roy Gene Berry.
Pallbearers will be Wes Harrison, Tyler Nicodemus, Keith Glass, Danny Bynum, Nic Nicodemus and Chad Brooks.
The family had a private funeral service with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Brother Ronnie Deal officiated the service.
Arrangements were under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019
