Catherine Flynn
Catherine "Kaye" Flynn, 88, of Fayetteville, previously of Mountainburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Elkhorn, Wis., to the late Halbert and Nettie (Holden) Knapp. She was a retired switchboard operator for Arkhola Sand & Gravel.
Kaye lived life to the fullest with friends around the world. If she wasn't beating a path down the road, she was burning up the phone lines checking on everyone. She will be dearly missed but we all have a story to share.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Flynn, three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Mullins and husband Bobby of Grove; a son, Pat Flynn and wife Tammy of Mountainburg; three granddaughters, Cassie Lusk and husband Randy of Lowell, Laura Hodges of Fayetteville and Carol Flynn of Van Buren; five great-grandchildren; as well as her extended family in Wisconsin.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Conley Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Chapel, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
A celebration of Kaye's life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Grand Village at Clear Creek in Fayetteville.
