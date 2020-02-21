|
Catherine Hoge
Catherine Nell Hoge, 70 years old, of Little Rock passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock. She was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Fort Smith, daughter of the late Dr. Marlin B. Hoge and Martha Nell Greenwood Hoge of Fort Smith. She graduated from Southside High School with the class of 1967, went on to pursue her higher education at Garland Junior College for Women's Liberal Arts in Boston, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 1975 and received her Master of Fine Arts degree, graduating summa cum laude with a 4.0 grade point average from North Texas State University.
Catherine began her career in Dallas as a beautiful fashion model in the early 1970s and went on to pursue her true love of the arts and religion, making a name for herself as an artist in the mid- to late '70s. She taught art at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the early '80s. She later began her career as a pharmaceutical representative for Roche Laboratories from 1987-95 and continued in pharmaceuticals with other companies before retiring in the early to mid-2000s. In retirement, she explored her love for travel, sailing, shopping, art shows, symphony, interior design and planning many luncheons and dinner parties with dear friends and family. She was a loving and devoted daughter who nursed and cared for both of her parents until their very last days. She had an endless devotion to God that showed tremendously throughout her adult life. She was a member of Cathedral of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Little Rock as well as Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin B. Hoge; and a niece, Miranda N. Hoge.
She is survived by a brother, Rollins G. Hoge and wife Debbie of Fort Smith; two nieces, Michelle Swain of Conway and Faith de Coeur (Ruth Hoge) of Bellevue, Wash.; a nephew, Alex Hoge of Fort Smith; a great-niece, Audrey Swain of Conway; and four great-nephews, Spencer Swain of Conway, Corbin Hoge and Rollins R. Hoge, both of Fort Smith, and Kiran de Coeur Mitchell of Bellevue.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in St. Anne's Chapel at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith, with rosary to follow from 7-8 p.m.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston. The family would like to invite friends and family for a reception in the Parish Center at Immaculate Conception, after the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020