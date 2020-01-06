|
Cathy Baker
Cathy M. Baker, 57, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Tashi Trajo of Panama, Tanya Coles of Hesperia, Calif., and Beth Baker of Chicago; two sons, Allen Morse of Riverside, Calif., and Jon Baker of St. Louis; her mother, Wilda Smith of Panama; a brother, James Smith of Athens, Texas; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 7, 2020