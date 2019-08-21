|
Cathy Blackwood
Cathy Jo Blackwood, 61, of Greenwood went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Cathy was a beloved mother, memaw, daughter, sister and aunt who will be dearly missed. Cathy grew up in Elmore City, Okla., and married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jimmy Blackwood. She attended Oklahoma State University, where she earned her accounting degree. Cathy raised two children and worked full-time as an accountant. She loved Jesus, her family and her friends and wanted all to know Christ and have a personal relationship with Him. Cathy was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She was so proud of her family, especially her grandkids. Some of her favorite things were to love on her family and friends, watching Disney movies with the grandkids and attending birthday parties and ballgames. Cathy was always up for a trip, sightseeing and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Blackwood; and her father, Ben Bural.
She is survived by her children, Emily Ogelsby and her husband Cory of Pittsburg, Texas, and Brian Blackwood of Stillwater, Okla.; grandchildren, Brock, Hannah, Trevor and Alex Oglesby; her mother, Carolyn Bural of Elmore City; siblings, Ben Bural (Joan Ferrell) of Edmond, Okla., Sue (Jerry) Strickland of Velma, Okla., Vicki Schmidt (David) of Elmore City and Lou Henning of Wichita, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Linda Harris and Roszetta McGregor; brother-in-law, Wayne Harris; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith withinterment to follow at 4 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Elmore City.
Visitation will be 9:30-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Cancer Support House of Fort Smith or .
Published in Times Record on Aug. 22, 2019