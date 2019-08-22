Home

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Elmore City, AR
View Map
Resources
Cathy Blackwood Obituary
Cathy Blackwood
Cathy Jo Blackwood, 61, of Greenwood died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at 4 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Elmore City, Okla.
She is survived by a daughter, Emily Ogelsby of Pittsburg, Texas; a son, Brian Blackwood of Stillwater, Okla.; her mother, Carolyn Bural of Elmore City; four siblings, Sue Strickland, Vicki Schmidt, Ben Bural and Lou Henning; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019
