Cathy Blackwood
Cathy Jo Blackwood, 61, of Greenwood died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at 4 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery in Elmore City, Okla.
She is survived by a daughter, Emily Ogelsby of Pittsburg, Texas; a son, Brian Blackwood of Stillwater, Okla.; her mother, Carolyn Bural of Elmore City; four siblings, Sue Strickland, Vicki Schmidt, Ben Bural and Lou Henning; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019