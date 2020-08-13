Cathy Hudelson
Cathy L. Hudelson, 50, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hudelson; and her father, Charles Kirby.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Asher of Van Buren; a son, Devon Wood of Van Buren; a brother, Daniel Kirby of Van Buren; a sister, Dana Melton of Van Buren; her companion, Johnny Wood of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Levi and Lance, both of Van Buren; and her mother, Linda Dodson and husband Larry of Van Buren.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.